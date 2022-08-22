Stimulus hopes lift outlook for Australia’s miners

Investors are betting on Chinese stimulus programs boosting demand for Australia’s mining exports.[Source: SMH]

Australia’s largest miners stand to benefit from increasing expectations that an aggressive post-lockdown building blitz in China will boost demand for some of their most lucrative exports even as economic growth in Western nations slows.

While rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and fears of an economic downturn are darkening the outlook for commodities, investors are betting that China, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the world’s demand for raw materials, will provide some insulation for Australia’s $400 billion resources industry.

Ausbil Global Resources Fund said there was a “divergent story developing in the world economy, between the East and the West” as surging inflation and interest rate rises risk sending Western economies into recession. The fund’s co-portfolio managers Luke Smith and James Stewart said China, which is under less inflation pressure, had already commenced the process of stimulating growth and was expected to accelerate stimulus in the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

“While Western developed economies are slowing, China is reopening, and is likely to accelerate growth coming out of recent hard COVID lockdowns through significant stimulus,” they said.

China is by far the biggest customer of Australia’s most lucrative export, the steel-making raw material iron ore. The country accounted for $126 billion of Australia’s iron ore export earnings in 2021 alone.

However, iron ore producers including BHP, Rio Tinto and the Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest-led Fortescue are facing weaker market conditions this year, with iron ore prices dropping to as low as $US100 ($145) a tonne as COVID-19 restrictions and a property sector slowdown soften steel demand in China.

Mining giant BHP last week said it was bracing for operating conditions to remain “volatile” in the near term, but expected China’s economy to improve throughout the financial year.

“Against the backdrop of what we see as slower overall global growth as central banks put in place measures to deal with the higher inflation we are seeing in most developed economies, if I contrast that with China, China is trying to come out of its COVID lockdowns,” BHP chief executive Mike Henry said. “We see that as being a tailwind for global growth … and we are expecting a degree of stimulus in China as well.”