Business

China exempt from Apple 'private relay' privacy feature

| @BBCWorld
June 9, 2021 10:26 am
[Source: BBC]

Apple has announced a raft of new privacy protections at its annual software developer conference.

They include a function called “private relay”, where users’ web browsing behaviour can be hidden from Apple, internet providers and advertisers.

Apple has been under pressure to cut down on the tracking of user data.

However, the feature will not be available to users in China, one of its most important markets, due to regulatory reasons.

It’s the latest compromise that the tech giant has made on privacy in China, where 15% of its revenue comes from.

The Internet is closely controlled in China, which also employs an extensive surveillance system on its residents.

The function will also not be available in several other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Belarus.

