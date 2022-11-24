China claims youth gaming addiction resolved

[Source: BBC]
Young people in China have curbed their addiction to video games, a report says.
The claim is made by the China Game Industry Group Committee, affiliated to the gaming regulator.
And it may raise hopes officials – who once attacked video games as “spiritual opium” – may soften the country’s severe gaming restrictions.
Since August 2021, children have been banned from gaming for more than three hours a week.
The gaming sector was also hit with a freeze on official approvals for new titles.
It was part of a wider crackdown by the Chinese authorities on the country’s enormous technology sector, which includes giants such as Tencent, one of the world’s biggest video-games companies.
The report was co-authored by data provider CNG, which concluded 75% of young gamers now played for less than three hours a week.
Chinese game companies, including Tencent, have achieved “remarkable results”, it says.