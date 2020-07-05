China attacks UK's groundless ban on 5G kit

The Chinese government has said it is “strongly opposed” to the UK’s “groundless” ban of Huawei’s 5G kit.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying added Beijing would “take measures to safeguard” the “legitimate interests” of Chinese companies.

The US, however, has welcomed the move and announced new restrictions against the firm.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would curb travel access for some of Huawei’s workers.