Chilly House restaurant opens in Brown Street

The uncertainty posed by the second wave of COVID-19 has not deterred Faiyaz Ali to begin his dream business.

Ali opened his new restaurant, ‘Chilly House’ in Brown Street, Suva today.

The investment has created at least 10 employment.

This Suva businessman ventured into a new business, following slowdown in the construction industry.

“We had a discussion with the family members and we came up with something we should do to survive in this time. This is how we ended up as this was the long term goal in the family”.

With the hardship caused by the pandemic, Ali says he hopes to repay his loan though his new food business.