Children to be kept at home while shopping

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 12:15 pm

Certain retailers are disallowing shoppers from entering their premises with children.

The Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says their priority is the containment of the virus and this may include banning children from entering crowded places like supermarkets.

“But in general the lesser number of people that goes out to do shopping the less likely that they will bring the virus back home”.

Article continues after advertisement

This is a challenge for single parents who have no one to look after their young ones.

Emele Nauasarawa helped a father and daughter access an MPAiSA outlet when the father was told to return the daughter home.

“They told him to take the kid back and imagine the line, he had to go and come back. He told me he doesn’t have anybody at home to look after the daughter. So why not help.”

Meanwhile, the Suva Retailers Association maintains its stance in helping the Ministry of Health during this outbreak by crowd controlling their shoppers.

The Ministry of Health says that crowd controlling is a COVID-safe health measure that needs to be followed.

