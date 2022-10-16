Chatori Chaat opens at MHCC food court

A new food outlet has opened at MHCC.

‘Chatori Chaat’ located at the food court level specializes in authentic Indian street food, sweets and beverages.

Owner, Amit Kumar Seena says this is the third outlet with two in Nadi.

He says the outlet is an investment of $100,000 providing employment to a small group of locals.

He adds they also provide catering services for events.

“I’m really happy to have an outlet in Suva, the capital of Fiji. I’m very much confident this will work here. My food specializes in authentic dishes like Indian street food, Indian beverages, live dosa, Indian sweets and Indian curries and tandoor items.”

Director Carpenters Fiji Kunaseelam Sabaratnaam says the new food outlet adds to the variety of flavors at the food court and the new businesses at MHCC that are expected to open soon.

“There’s more and more new tenants appearing. Lot of Foreigners, in fact have started investing into MHCC, you can see the meeting point getting into a new ground, and we’re coming back. This is a good testimonial.”

About 90 percent of the shop spaces at MHCC have been taken with a range of new businesses expected to open soon.