Changes in plan affect Savusavu project

The major capital project such as the groundbreaking of the new market and convenience in Savusavu has been delayed.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says this was supposed to be undertaken this month, but it has been delayed due to changes in plan.

Kumar says the architect and engineers are working on it.

“After that, we will be calling for the tender and then the process will start. I am sure the people of Savusavu are looking forward to that project because that would be one project which would be in line with the blue town concept.”

Kumar says the Savusavu Town Council is also looking into public-private partnerships which will see the construction of the multipurpose hall for indoor sports.

She adds that this will encourage young people into sporting activities.