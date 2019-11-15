Changes allow local investors to expedite their projects

Local Investors have seen good changes that have allowed them to expedite their development projects in the country.

BSP Life Chief Investment Officer Pramesh Sharma says the cost and availability of labor are at a level that will bring down the overall cost of their project.

Sharma adds they are facing some challenges in terms of procurement because of the logistical issues.

“Those things we are managing but going forward I think with the changes in the approach of the various ministries towards projects and being inclusive with institutions and developers is something we look forward to and want to continue to engage with.”

Sharma adds BSP Life is also looking at extending the footprint of Oceania Hospital in the Western Division.