Change in municipal market opening hours

The market hours for all municipal markets around the country have been changed.

Minister of Local Government Premila Kumar says markets will now open from 6am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

The operating hours were initially changed to observe curfew hours and social distancing due to COVID-19.

Kumar says most vendors have now started to bring their produce to the market on Thursday to also sell on Friday and Saturday.

She says considering this, it’s necessary the opening hours change from 8am to 6am on Friday and Saturday to allow more time for vendors to sell whatever produce they have.

Kumar adds that while many Fijians would benefit from the change in the market hours, it still allowed for compliance to curfew hours.

