Change in financial year for municipal councils

Due to the change in the financial year of the municipal councils, ratepayers will only be invoiced for seven months in their next rates notice.

This will be from 1st January to 31 July 2021.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the latest reform in the Local Government Act 1972 reflects the change in the financial year for all Municipal Councils from August 1st to July 31st.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the Municipal Councils will be issuing rates notices for a period of seven months from 1 January to 31 July 2021.

This reflects the necessary seven month transition period.

A new rates notice will then be sent for the twelve month period of 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022 as per the new financial year of the Councils.

The Minister adds that the reform will mean a change to the issuing of end of year rate notices to ratepayers.

She adds January 2021 will be the last time rates notices are sent at the beginning of the calendar year.