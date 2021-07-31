Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Social issues uncovered by social workers|13-year-old Raduva provides dignity kits for women and girls|ADF to build temporary school for Galoa|Fijians urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to the North|NDMO urges Fijians to adhere to advisories|Northern Operations maps out plans|TC Yasa victims resort to counseling|Yaro villagers determined to send children to school|HMAS Adelaide arrives in Fiji|China donates $420k for TC Yasa relief|UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|
Full Coverage

Business

Change in financial year for municipal councils

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 12:30 pm
Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar. [File Photo]

Due to the change in the financial year of the municipal councils, ratepayers will only be invoiced for seven months in their next rates notice.

This will be from 1st January to 31 July 2021.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the latest reform in the Local Government Act 1972 reflects the change in the financial year for all Municipal Councils from August 1st to July 31st.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the Municipal Councils will be issuing rates notices for a period of seven months from 1 January to 31 July 2021.

This reflects the necessary seven month transition period.

A new rates notice will then be sent for the twelve month period of 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022 as per the new financial year of the Councils.

The Minister adds that the reform will mean a change to the issuing of end of year rate notices to ratepayers.

She adds January 2021 will be the last time rates notices are sent at the beginning of the calendar year.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.