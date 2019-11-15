Change in consumer behavior affects postal services

The change in consumer behaviour due to COVID-19 continues to affect businesses such as postal services.

Post Fiji Chief Executive, Anirudha Bansod says with borders still closed, Fijians are relying more on online services for purchasing and mailing.

He adds current technological innovation during this time has greatly affected their revenue but they remain positive in diversifying their services.

Article continues after advertisement

“As any business, Post Fiji has and is still going through tough times during this pandemic. When the flights stopped and borders closed and that’s eventually when our mail stopped as well. Post Fiji business has become a bit difficult over that. This has affected postal services severely and our revenue has little bit dropped.”

With more people relying on online services, Post Fiji says cybercriminals are also capitalizing on the current climate.