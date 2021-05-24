Chancellor Rishi Sunak to return from US trip early over Covid concerns

Rishi Sunak is cutting short a US trip for talks with businesses concerned about the impact of the Omicron variant.

Questions had been raised over the chancellor’s absence, on government business, as rising Covid cases hit consumer confidence.

Labour called on Mr Sunak – who has been in California – to “leave Hollywood and come back to reality”.

The BBC understands he is returning a day earlier than planned.

A number of firms and business organisations – especially those linked with the hospitality sector – are calling for financial support from the government as new restrictions and warnings over gatherings leads to cancellations and a drop in customers.

But the Treasury has so far declined their plea.

The chancellor, who is due back in the UK overnight, acknowledged it was a “difficult time” for hospitality but said the situation was “very different to what we’ve done and encountered before”.

He added that the government was not telling people to cancel things or closing down businesses.

The UK government and devolved administrations have not placed any additional restrictions on businesses, such as lockdowns or reduced group sizes for restaurants or bars.

But warnings from England’s Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty to prioritise social interactions and from ministers urging people to “think carefully in our choices” in the run-up to Christmas has led to a collapse in customer numbers.

The hospitality industry estimates that December takings will be down by 40% – and the damage could be twice as much as that in London.

UK Hospitality has asked for an extension of the discounted 12.5% VAT rate to stretch beyond its scheduled end in March 2022 to help their members, and for business rates due in the first quarter of next year to be deferred.

And business group the CBI has called for an instruction from the government to tell councils to immediately release unused grants and rates relief to businesses in need.

But the appeals have been made while the chancellor has been in California on government business.