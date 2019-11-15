Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Stop spreading misinformation says Health Ministry|COVID-19 case stands at one, other tests return negative|First term school holidays brought forward|Australian PM announces new crowd restrictions|Hotel workers expected to drop in the coming months|USP activates COVID-19 prevention measures|California orders 40 million residents to stay at home|People creating problems at Nadi/Lautoka checkpoint|Banks taking precautionary measures|Samoa announces more travel restrictions after first suspected case|District meetings for Cakaudrove cancelled|COVID-19 Contact tracing underway|GP’s capable of screening for COVID-19|Civil Servants advised to report to work|Iran reveals shocking COVID-19 statistics|All 91 schools in Lautoka closed until further notice amid case of COVID19|USP closes Lautoka campus|Vicious attacks on COVID-19 victim condemned|Fiji Airways says flight attendant had undergone mandatory screening|PM announces major restrictions due to COVID-19|Banks ready to ease loan repayments|Ministry of Health trace movement of COVID-19 patient since Monday|Sayed-Khaiyum outlines employment scenarios|Fiji has first confirmed case of COVID-19|NZ in coronavirus lockdown - borders closed to foreigners|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Chancellor prepares wage package rescue plan

| @BBCWorld
March 20, 2020 2:31 pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a wage subsidy package [Source: BBC]

The chancellor is set to announce an employment and wage subsidy package to try to protect millions of jobs.

Talks went on into the night with business groups and union leaders, who urged the government to help pay wages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many firms are warning of collapse, wiping out thousands of jobs, as life in the UK is largely put on hold.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the latest in a string of big fiscal attempts to ease the burden on businesses and their employees.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled Chancellor Rishi Sunak would be saying more on Friday about the extended package the government is putting forward for workers.

The PM has urged struggling businesses to “stick by their employees, because we’re going all going to need them”.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.