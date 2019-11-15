Business
Chancellor gives diners 50% off on eating out
July 9, 2020 10:57 am
Diners will get a 50% discount off their restaurant bill during August under government plans to bolster the embattled hospitality sector. [Source: BBC]
Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the “eat out to help out” discount as part of a series of measures to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The deal means people can get up to £10 off per head if they eat out from Monday to Wednesday.
Mr Sunak also said VAT on hospitality and tourism would drop to 5%.
The reduction, from 20%, will be in place for the next six months.
As he announced the discount, the chancellor said the UK was facing a “unique moment” because of COVID-19, adding: “We need to be creative.”
