Chamber happy with goldmine project progress

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the progress made with the Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Nadi.

A special delegation from Chamber including President, Dr Ram Raju visited the Project situated in the highlands of Nadi in the Sabeto mountain range last week.

Dr Raju says he was delighted to have attended the commissioning of a new Portal at Tuvatu Gold Mines.

Article continues after advertisement

Lion One Metals, a Canadian based company has been carrying out exploration since 2010 and it now appears promising that the first ore or bar of gold will be extracted in two years.

Dr Raju says the commissioning heralds a significant chapter of the company’s hard work and perseverance.

He adds this project will have a major impact on Fiji’s economy.