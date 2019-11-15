Plastic manufacturers under spotlight

The Environment Ministry is strengthening its surveillance and will come down hard on manufacturers who continue to produce and sell single-use plastic bags.

This comes after a few vendors at the Suva Municipal market were caught using the banned plastic bags, which suggests that some manufacturers may be breaching the Environment Management Act.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe confirms the Ministry has identified few traders and manufacturers who have breached the law.

“One of those things they’ve done the previous time inspecting they found a few offences. So what we have done is, the Department have picked up few offences which we have collected them.”

However, the Ministry for the first time will spearhead a ‘restorative conference’ next week – involving traders, market vendors, and manufacturers who were found breaching the Environment Management Act.

“The aim of the conference is to investigate and also analyze the behavioral tenancy for people to continue do what they doing which is not acceptable. The Department will also be able to find out the answers as to where they getting these plastic bags from, who’s supplying to them.”

Pratap’s Marketing Limited Managing Director John Pratap says ban is to ensure our environment with its resources is sustained for future generations.

“I have thought that even though the plastic business have gone down but on the other hand we have to see that our environment is safe for the benefit of human being and marine species.”

The Ministry plans to carry out a similar conference in other Divisions in the next few months.