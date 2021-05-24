Certain business culture should be eliminated: AG

There is a need to eliminate certain business cultures that are inefficient and corrupt.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says these cultures include behind the scene dealing and favoritism amongst others.

“That culture with some of the business people still has not gone. We must ensure that we eliminate that approach to business because it creates inefficiency, it obviously is corrupt and it means that the taxpayers’ fund isn’t actually spent efficiently.”

Speaking at the Promex PTE awards night, Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is working to liberalize the economy.

He adds this includes creating an environment where Fijian companies, expatriate companies can participate on a level playing field.