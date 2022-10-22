Centrecom plans to open in Vanua Levu

Plans are in place for the call center, Centrecom to open in Vanua Levu.

This was highlighted last night during the opening of their new office in Nadi.

Managing Director Anthony Cassar says Fijians are naturals in the BPO sector, which they have seen over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

“Australia naturally was the first country to recognize Fiji as a natural outsource destination with an abundance of friendly Fijians and you can really hear that smile through the phone and that’s part of what we pitch to new partners. Your natural inclination towards customer service with English being a common language.”

Cassar says the Nadi branch has also created 120 new jobs, with an opportunity to expand even further.



The Nadi Centrecom

He says Centrecom has so far injected $3.5m into the economy over the years, with plans to invest another $1m next year.



The Nadi Centrecom