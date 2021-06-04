Cement companies urged to keep contact with residents

The cement companies in Lami has been urged to hold virtual meetings with the residents.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, says this will ensure that the companies are in regular talks with the residents, so their concerns do not fail to get attention during these challenging times.

Wycliffe says there have been resurgent reports indicating clinker emission in the airspace in Lami.

He adds they are in touch with the cement companies clearly instructing them that they will need to abide by the conditions set in their permit and any other COVID related operational requirements set by other Government agencies.

Wycliffe says a key condition set in the approval conditions was for the companies to call for monthly meeting with the residents.

This may not have occurred due to the existing COVID restrictions in place.

Wycliffe confirmed that he is considering legal options and advice available to him in this regard.

He says in the meantime the companies are to meet with the residents through virtual means.

The Permanent Secretary also confirmed that he has been in touch with the residents providing updates on the steps taken to recently.