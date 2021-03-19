Cement companies issued prohibition notices

Prohibition notices have been issued to Tangy Cement and Pacific Cement Limited by the Environment Ministry.
Lami residents complained about the two companies failing to comply with environmental requirements.
The suspected issue is that the dust being emitted from the factories does not meet the standards.
