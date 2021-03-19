Home

Business

Cement companies issued prohibition notices

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 23, 2021 2:53 pm

Prohibition notices have been issued to Tangy Cement and Pacific Cement Limited by the Environment Ministry.

Lami residents complained about the two companies failing to comply with environmental requirements.

The suspected issue is that the dust being emitted from the factories does not meet the standards.

More to follow.

