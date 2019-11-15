CDP partners with Fiji Kava for trial delivery

In an effort to increase efficiency and supply of noble Kava sourced from farms – CDP Courier Services Limited is working with Fiji Kava Limited.

This is to assist in delivering Kava to the company’s processing facility on Ovalau.

Under the new arrangement, CDP and Fiji Kava are trialing a new weekly refrigerated agriculture logistics service to transport kava from Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Koro Island and Kadavu.

Article continues after advertisement

CDP Chief Executive Rajnil Singh says currently there is no dedicated agriculture logistics service with tailored transport and pricing for agri-business.

Fiji Kava recognises there is huge potential to expand their business in this area, and also scale up the movement of kava which is a win-for both the farmers from remote communities and the company.

The kava transportation trial will continue until the end of this month and could open doors for new and efficient refrigerated transport and cold storage options for other high-value products such as seafood from remote and maritime regions.