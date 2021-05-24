CCTV cameras to be installed around Sigatoka Town

In an effort to provide security to the main CBD of Sigatoka the Coral Coast Carnival Committee donated $8,000 towards the installation of CCTV cameras.

Committee Chairman, Reverend Shalendra Kumar says the partnership with Sigatoka Town Council is important as they can jointly improve security in the town area for people’s security.

Kumar says after a successful festival last year they decided that this would be good for the community.

The 16 cameras are expected to be installed outside the Sigatoka Market, roads around the market and the bus stand area.

Sigatoka Town Council Acting Chief Executive Officer, Anand Pillay has commended the committee for funding the project.