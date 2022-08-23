Cawaru reminds workers to uphold the Fijian brand

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Positive personal values will make it possible for employers to give the Ministry positive feedback, which will encourage more employers to visit Fiji for additional hiring and selection of more Fijian residents.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Employment, Osea Cawaru at the farewell of 12 out of 24 employees who will be heading to Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) program.

Cawaru told these workers they must adhere to the guidelines established and those who are discovered to have disciplinary issues will face penalties.

He emphasizes that having good values will help them overcome obstacles and keep their attention on their objectives.

The 24 chosen workers will work in Australia’s hospitality sector for 9 months at the Cable Beach Resort and Double Tree Hilton.