Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|
Full Coverage

Business

Cathay Pacific crew told to get vaccine or risk losing job

| @BBCWorld
June 25, 2021 3:17 pm
[Source: BBC]

Cathay Pacific has told its aircrew that they must get a COVID vaccination by 31 August or risk losing their jobs.

The airline said staff rostering has become “difficult and complicated” because of a need to segregate vaccinated and non-vaccinated crew.

Cathay Pacific said it could, in the “short-term”, accommodate those employees not able to take the vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

But it said: “We will review the future employment of those who are unable to become vaccinated.”

The carrier added that it would “assess whether they can continue to be employed as aircrew”.

The Hong Kong-based airline said that 90% of its pilots and 65% of its cabin crew have been vaccinated or have appointments to receive the injection.

But it said it was “becoming clear that only fully vaccinated aircrew will be able to return without quarantine from most places”.

It said that in order for Cathay Pacific and the global airline industry to recover, “vaccination is a critical component”.

It comes as Hong Kong prepares to relax some COVID travel restrictions as early as the end of this month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.