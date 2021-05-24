Cathay Pacific crew told to get vaccine or risk losing job

Cathay Pacific has told its aircrew that they must get a COVID vaccination by 31 August or risk losing their jobs.

The airline said staff rostering has become “difficult and complicated” because of a need to segregate vaccinated and non-vaccinated crew.

Cathay Pacific said it could, in the “short-term”, accommodate those employees not able to take the vaccine.

But it said: “We will review the future employment of those who are unable to become vaccinated.”

The carrier added that it would “assess whether they can continue to be employed as aircrew”.

The Hong Kong-based airline said that 90% of its pilots and 65% of its cabin crew have been vaccinated or have appointments to receive the injection.

But it said it was “becoming clear that only fully vaccinated aircrew will be able to return without quarantine from most places”.

It said that in order for Cathay Pacific and the global airline industry to recover, “vaccination is a critical component”.

It comes as Hong Kong prepares to relax some COVID travel restrictions as early as the end of this month.