Cassava business to save millions

Fiji can save up to $27m annually if it substitutes 25 percent of wheat imports with cassava.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy made this remark while launching the Vertically Integrated Cassava Flour by businessman, Anwar Khan, in Lautoka.

Reddy says from $111m importation of wheat annually, the new venture could save Fiji millions of dollars if taken seriously.

“While our weather conditions are not good to grow wheat, but we can substitute wheat through to an extent and we’ve done some trials at our Koronivia Research Station to see how far we can blend wheat with locally available substitutes and the best and only substitute is cassava flour and we’ve noted that we can go up to 20% without losing the quality, texture and taste of bread and roti, which are the two most widely consumed wheat products.”

Organic Tavioka (Fiji) Pte Limited’s founder Anwar Khan says cassava is a global $10billion industry and yet people are sitting idle on the land.

Vakabuli Village, Vitogo, Naviyago, Varewa settlement, Vadreyawa, and Vanuakula settlements are expected to benefit from the cassava development program drawn up by the company as Organic Tavioka (Fiji) Pte Limited is willing to plough, harvest and process their cassava into flour.