Cash assistance applications open tomorrow

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 29, 2021 2:46 pm

Incomplete submissions for the $50 cash assistance could see applications disqualified or payments delayed.

The Ministry of Economy will roll out another round of payments, with applications opening tomorrow.

It says individuals intending to apply should first gather all the required information before dialing *161#.

The estimated processing time for applications is 5 working days from the closing date, subject to correct and complete information provided by individuals at the time of submission.

The Ministry of Economy will work in partnership with Vodafone, Digicel, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Fiji National Provident Fund, Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board and the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to verify and process the applications.

Individuals will be provided with funds in their MPAiSA or MyCash wallets and the Ministry is requesting Fijians to use these funds wisely to buy groceries and other essential items.

Applicants must provide their full name, birth registration number, date of birth, voter identification number, Tax Identification Number (TIN), FNPF number and home address.

People whose employment income is unaffected and those who receive other forms of government assistance are not eligible for this initiative.

