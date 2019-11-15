Carpenters Fiji trials new concept, merges operations

Carpenters Fiji Limited, one of the largest retail chains in Fiji is merging some of its operations.

Director Retail and Marketing Kuna Sabaratnam told FBC News this is a new concept that is being trialed in many of its outlets.

Sabaratnam says it is a restructure to try out new combinations where its various retail services can operate from one store.

As an example, two of its outlets are now selling groceries, home-ware and electrical appliances under one roof.

Sabaratnam also told FBC News that the same methods are used in large malls overseas where almost all retail products are available under one roof.

He says the mergers have nothing to do with the financial effects of COVID-19.

However, Carpenters Fiji has had to reduce hours for some staff, while others have been sent on leave without pay.

Sabaratnam says once the new concept has been sorted out and business picks up, these employees will be called back.






















