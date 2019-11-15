Carpenters Fiji Limited slapped with $10,000 fine

Carpenters Fiji Limited has been slapped with its fourth fine of the year.

The Suva Magistrates Court has ordered the company to $10,000 for false and misleading price representation.

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission charged Carpenters Fiji with making representations of price advantages of certain goods that did not exist.

Article continues after advertisement

FCC Acting-Chief Executive Officer, Senikavika Jiuta says they had received an email from a concerned customer in reference to irregular prices on certain items.

This led to a routine inspection by officers who found evidence of the offence.

In previous incidents, the company was fined $25,000 for false and misleading representation On September 27th.

A month later they were fined $15,000 for overcharging on price-controlled items and failure to mark price-controlled items.

The third incident saw a $20,000 fine for failure to display prices on certain price-controlled items and non-controlled price items.