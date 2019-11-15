Carnival Cruises to lay off or furlough nearly half of Florida employees

Carnival Corporation has announced layoffs, furloughs, reduced work weeks and salary reductions.

This is with the majority of the impact occurring at the corporate and regional headquarters in Florida, California and Washington state.

In Florida alone, 820 positions will be eliminated and another 537 employees will be furloughed out of a workforce of about 3,000 employees in the state, according a statement that Carnival provided to CNN.

“While these moves will contribute hundreds of millions of dollars in cash conservation on an annualized basis, we are saddened by these decisions and are sorry that we must take these actions,” Carnival said in a statement. “Our employees are the foundation of our company and it is unfortunate that many talented people are being impacted, through no fault of their own.”

Job eliminations are permanent, Carnival said.

The furlough is for six months, with the ability to reinstate employees ahead of time.