Carmaker recalls vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than one million cars over a safety defect with the cars’ emergency call system.

The problem is with the cars’ eCall feature, which alerts emergency services of an accident and relays a vehicle’s location to them.

But a fault means it is possible that the wrong location could be sent.

The problem affects 1,292,258 cars in the United States, and the company says it is preparing a fix for customers in other countries too.

The safety recall information form the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Mercedes “determined that a safety risk cannot be ruled out”.

Because the problem is software-related, the fix can usually be done “over the air” – via a wireless download using the car’s existing mobile data connection.