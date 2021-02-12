Business
Carmaker recalls vehicles
February 16, 2021 10:16 am
[Source: BBC]
Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than one million cars over a safety defect with the cars’ emergency call system.
The problem is with the cars’ eCall feature, which alerts emergency services of an accident and relays a vehicle’s location to them.
But a fault means it is possible that the wrong location could be sent.
The problem affects 1,292,258 cars in the United States, and the company says it is preparing a fix for customers in other countries too.
The safety recall information form the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Mercedes “determined that a safety risk cannot be ruled out”.
Because the problem is software-related, the fix can usually be done “over the air” – via a wireless download using the car’s existing mobile data connection.