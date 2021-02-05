Care Fiji stamp assurance for guests

The Care Fiji Commitment stamp gives assurance to guests staying at recognized hotels and resorts.

Tanoa International Hotel Assistant Manager Kushend Kumar says with their hotels across Fiji being the first to receive the plaque, it’s an indication that they are prioritizing the health and safety of visitors and Fijians.

“I think guests will be looking for a safe, hygienically clean property and I think to get this plaque gives the guests an assurance.”

Article continues after advertisement

For tourism businesses to participate in the program, they must nominate a Wellness Ambassador, undertake extensive training on COVID-19 safe best practices and develop a comprehensive action plan to ensure safe guidelines for tourism businesses.

Kumar says they have also implemented a number of measures at their hotels like sanitizer stations, cough glass protection at the reception area and masks being compulsory.

Some other businesses that have received the seal of approval are Radisson Blu Resort, Rosie Holidays Fiji and South Seas Cruises.