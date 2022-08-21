Carbon-zero electricity to power Microsoft's NZ datacentres

Microsoft’s three new datacentres in New Zealand will be powered by certified carbon-zero power electricity as industry leaders rush to show off their green credentials.

The datacentres are being powered under a deal with Auckland company Ecotricity.

These are among several large cloud datacentres being built in Auckland and the South Island.

Auckland company Datagrid has marketed a centre it is building outside Invercargill as “Australasia’s first carbon-neutral hyperscale datacentre”.

Microsoft said its centres would use air cooling, not water, and therefore be cleaner.

Businesses using “sustainable cloud” datacentres, instead of their own “less efficient” infrastructure, would help the whole country, Microsoft said in a statement.

The pandemic has increased demand for datacentres but they are power hungry.

Singapore this year lifted a three-year moratorium on building, datacentres but has set strict new standards around energy use.

In Ireland, datacentres now consume more power than all rural homes in the country and have complicated its efforts to combat climate change.

A 2021 estimate is by 2030 they will represent 1.86 percent of global electricity consumption, up from 1.15 percent in 2016.

The datacentres are becoming much more efficient, with studies showing data storage has risen 25 times with only three-fold increase in energy use. Datacentre computing has risen 6.5 times with just a 25 percent rise in power use.

However, researchers have suggested the efficiency gains might start to slow down.