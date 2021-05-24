Car dealers warned against deception

Secondhand car dealers are being warned to refrain from enticing consumers with unfounded and false promises of securing loans as an assurance to extort upfront payments.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says the assurance is provided to consumers without a credit check or consultation with financiers.

It says a prominent dealer in Suva is taking deposits for vehicles promising buyers that they will arrange finance.

This is used to convince people to make deposits for vehicles, without the dealer checking the financial eligibility of the consumers.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says one dealer even deducts $1,000 from the deposit if the loan is not approved.

She adds buyers must not fall for unsubstantiated promises and talk directly to the financiers.