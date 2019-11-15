Captain Cook Cruises overwhelmed with bookings

Captain Cook Cruises is still coming to terms with the overwhelming support shown by locals during times of hardship faced by the tourism industry due to the pandemic.

Fiji Director Alifereti Koroilavesau says the numbers continue to increase each weekend for Captain Cook Cruises, as they look at different ways to attract locals.

“One thing we need to understand is that everyone is starting off on a level playing field we are all faced with the same challenges of trying to access the local market so we are all learning as we go along in these new times”.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroilavesau says over the weekend, they recorded the highest number of guests since borders shut down earlier this year.

He says 41 passengers were to be taken to Tivua Island which is approximately a one hour trip from Port Denarau.

According to Koroilavesau they were the first to set sail from Port Denarau three weeks ago following the lifting of certain COVID-19 restrictions.

He adds since operations resumed, the company has re engaged at least 22 staff while stating that no worker has been terminated.