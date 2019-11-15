Cane haulage to Rarawai and Lautoka Sugar Mills begin

The public are being reminded that the haulage of sugar cane to the Rarawai and Lautoka Sugar Mills will start today.

The Rarawai Sugar Mill will begin crushing tomorrow and Lautoka Mill on Wednesday.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is urging the public to observe extreme caution in the vicinity of rail and road transport routes to the mills.

Pedestrians and drivers are urged to take extra care around rail crossings and to be aware that rail transport will be operational from today.