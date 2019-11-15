Cane farmers told to supply quality cane to the factory

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has urged farmers to produce the best quality cane this season.

Chief Executive Graham Clark says farmers need to be honest with the type of cane they send to the mills and ensure there are no extraction matters in the mix.

He says they are aiming at maintaining the high standard of sugar that will be produced during this crushing season.

Clark adds logistics challenges have been solved and sugar mills will soon be ready for the crushing season.

“No burning of cane, please do not bring extraction matters into the factory with the mechanically harvesting cane, help us with the purity because we always say the sugar is made there in the field not in the factory so we need the best quality cane to come to the factory that will help us.”

Clark has also stated they are now advertising for cane harvesters.

“You know we got an opportunity now for people who need money who need livelihood to come and join hands with us, help run the industry and earn some hard earn money for themselves and their families so that advertising will continue.”

The cane harvesting season will begin next month with the crushing season to start in July.