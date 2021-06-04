Home

Cane farmers follow COVID protocols

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 9, 2021 12:24 pm
[File Photo]

A number of cane farmers in the West have taken the initiative of ensuring COVID-19 safe measures are strictly followed leading up to when crushing begins.

Ba farmer Shaveen Kumar says he constantly reminds his employees to not move around unnecessarily.

“For me, I got my own barracks for the cutters and usually I would advise them to stay within their bubble and not move around unnecessarily, for the driver they should not move out of the truck and let the cutters do everything because they know the in and out of loading.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says it’s important that COVID protocols are followed to ensure families are protected.

Another cane farmer Navin Kumar says he has bought masks, gloves and hand sanitizers for his cutters and driver.

However, Kumar says his concern only is the forecast price per tonne of cane for this season which is $54.36.

Kumar claims the first payment of $32.61 for this season is not enough for preparation.

