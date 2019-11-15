Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Canada business chief lashes Trump over Iran plane crash

| @BBCWorld
January 14, 2020 12:29 pm
Maple Leaf Foods chief executive Michael McCain [Source: BBC]

One of Canada’s top business leaders has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over the shooting down of an airliner by Iran last week.

Maple Leaf Foods chief executive Michael McCain said his colleague’s wife and son were among the 57 Canadians who died.

Without explicitly naming Mr Trump, he suggested “a narcissist in Washington” ultimately caused the air tragedy.

Article continues after advertisement

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has vowed to “pursue justice” with Iran.

In a thread on the company Twitter account, Mr McCain said: “US government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes.”

Mr McCain, whose company employs more than 11,000 people, said the death of his colleague’s family members was “the collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behaviour”.

He also criticised US efforts to dismantle the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the tweets were from Mr McCain, telling Canadian media that the tragedy “warranted his response”.

On Saturday, Iran said it “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian plane.

The apparent blunder came hours after Iran launched missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani.

At a vigil in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday Canada’s prime minister called the crash “a tragedy that never should have occurred”.

“We will not rest until there are answers,” Mr Trudeau told the audience of more than 2,000. “We will not rest until there is justice and accountability.”

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.