Campaign to attract more people into rice farming

Fiji Rice Limited will soon embark on a rice farming campaign with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Board Chair, Raj Sharma, says this is to encourage more people to venture into rice farming.

Sharma adds the campaign will go hand in hand with a training programme funded by the UNDP.

“We are working on some logistics with the Ministry of Agriculture as to how this will work. So, we starting in April to have a big campaign.”

Sharma adds they want every farmer who has land to be looking into planting rice.