Calls for the support of local buying continues

The call for supporting local buying continues to be made says Minister for Commerce, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya.

Speaking during the Tourism Fiji’s Love Our Local Campaign at the Nadi Town Night Market, Koya says whilst we traditionally relied on international visitors, COVID-19 has prompted emerging markets like Fiji to focus on developing domestic tourism to boost the economy.

“With the purpose of creating financial impetus for Nadi and assisting MSME businesses, our love our locals’ concept will enable locals to display their creativity, in the lead up to restoration of our Tourism industry, which is also heartbeat of Nadi and the Fijian economy.”

Koya says it’s during times like these, that we need to support our people by buying locally.

He also says that the contribution and support, especially during this time, gives hope and reassurance to Fijians in the tourism industry, agricultural industry, food industry and other primary industries that Fiji will return to prosperity soon.