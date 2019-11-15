Home

Business

Cadbury accused of 'shrinkflation' as packs get smaller

BBC
July 18, 2020 10:47 am
All Cadbury chocolate bars sold in multipacks will shrink by the end of 2021 to reduce their calorie count, owner Mondelez has announced. [Source: BBC]

All Cadbury chocolate bars sold in multipacks will shrink by the end of 2021 to reduce their calorie count, owner Mondelez has announced.

Popular treats including Crunchie, Twirl and Wispa bars will contain no more than 200 calories each when sold in a four-pack.

However, the price will stay the same. Bars sold individually will not change.

Chocolate fans took to Twitter to denounce the latest example of what has become known as “shrinkflation”.

That is when food manufacturers reduce the weight of their products without shrinking the price.
When asked why “single-serve” bars were unaffected, a spokesperson for Mondelez said the firm believed in “offering consumers different portion sizes for different occasions”.

The spokesperson confirmed that the list price for multipacks would not change and said pricing was up to retailers.

