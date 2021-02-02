Cabinet approves $4m assistance

Cabinet has approved a Crop Rehabilitation and Recovery Plan worth more than $4 million for cane farmers in Vanua Levu whose farms were affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The plan will be funded from the Ministry of Sugar Industry’s 2020-2021 approved budget.

Permanent Secretary for the Sugar Industry, Yogesh Karan, says under the plan, there will be five main activities.

This includes the supply of 34,236 bags of Blend C fertilisers, supply of 26, 104 litres of Amine and 26,104 kg of diuron weedicides, and also the provision of 50 hectares of slashing to assist farmers with slashing damaged crops.

Karan adds the drainage works for 195,213 metres of in-field drainage and replanting of crops which will be done in two stages are also part of the plan.

He goes on to say that under the replanting activity, the first stage will begin from next month to October and the second stage will be from August to October 2021.

For this activity, the farmers will be required to arrange for their own quality seed cane and provide for other inputs.

Karan says that all damages will be verified first by the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugarcane Growers Council before the assistance is provided.

In the meantime, the FSC team in the West is also carrying out assessments to ascertain the damages caused by TC Ana on the cane farms.

Following the assessments, a decision will be made on the type of assistance to be provided to the farmers there.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,360 cane farmers with an area of 10,197 hectares cane farms were damaged out of the total 14,210 hectares in Vanua Levu.