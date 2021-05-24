Busy weekend for Rental Car operators

It will be a busy weekend for rental car businesses in the central division.

These operators have been overwhelmed with inquiries and bookings for the long Christmas weekend.

While some of these businesses are almost fully booked, others have already moved customers to their waiting list in the event a client cancels bookings.

Article continues after advertisement

Central Rental employee Sesenieli Cagibaie says tourists have been the biggest clients, but this time around the demand from locals has increased.

“Business has started to pick up since the start of December and we are getting an increasing volume of calls enquiring about rentals. We got 90 percent of bookings this weekend.”

Go Easy Rental Manager, David Sukamanu, says they are fully booked for the long Christmas weekend and indications are that many customers are already inquiring about the New Year’s availability.

“We have like six customers waiting, wanting to book for four to five days during this Christmas period, but we have no choice but to put them on standby the first-come, first-serve.”

Rental car operators were among the most hit by the pandemic when movements were restricted, but this festive season has given them an opportunity to bounce back.