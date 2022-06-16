Businesswomen need loan packages

Banks in Fiji have been urged to recognize that businesswomen in Fiji face an uneven playing field when trying to secure loans.

Women in Business President Doctor Nur Bano Ali says these budding entrepreneurs in small business or farming ventures often fail to meet the minimum requirements for funding from commercial banks.

“Women do not have the traditional forms of collateral nor do they have funds to put into equity and it erodes their confidence even if they are better farmers than others.”

Dr Ali adds many female entrepreneurs share assets with their husbands or partners, who aren’t always supportive, and this affects a woman’s ability to reach her full potential.

She says this is where banks can come in with tailor-made business loans for women who would otherwise not qualify.

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Saud Minam has confirmed the FDB is working on a package for this specific purpose, with an announcement expected in the next two months.