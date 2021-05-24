Businesses welcome increased economic activity

Businesses are happy with the recent pick-up of economic activity during the festive season and now into the New Year.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti says the increase in business activity started soon after the easing of restrictions last year and has maintained steady momentum.

Batiweti says businesses have benefitted greatly from this, adding that this has also resulted in more Fijians being employed.

“And staff take back money that translates to buying gifts, putting together a Christmas lunch where previously in the last eight months we struggled. All of Fiji struggled to put food on the table, so at least there was some light at the end of the tunnel. “



Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti

With many families still working to get their children ready for school, Batiweti is encouraging businesses to strictly adhere to COVID safety measures to protect themselves, staff and customers, during this time.