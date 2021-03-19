Home

Businesses urged to review waste management strategies

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 23, 2021 6:28 am

The Environment Ministry is urging businesses to review their production process in an effort to reduce waste.

While making his ministerial statement on Recycling and Waste Management, Environment Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says waste volumes can be significantly reduced.

Dr. Reddy says this means making a conscious change and choosing products that can be used multiple times and avoid single-use products.

“We must make attempts to recycle waste at least those that are generated by us and furthermore Mr. Speaker Sir, allow others who are willing to recycle your waste to pick up and use it.”

Dr Reddy says it’s crucial to have a change in mindset on how we can utilize recycle waste to generate income activities.

The Environment Ministry confirms that it has initiatives in place to help address the waste issue.

