Business

Businesses urged to adhere to safety protocols

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 23, 2021 10:40 am
Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya in re-launching Ice Bar and Grill in Nadi,.[Source: Fijian Government]

Businesses that are reopening around the country are being reminded to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols in place during this pandemic.

In re-launching Ice Bar and Grill in Nadi, Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya emphasized the importance of putting in place public health measures, such as maximizing natural ventilation, using hand sanitizers, and ensuring vaccination status.

Koya says they know that certain businesses are proven to be riskier than others during the pandemic, adding that like other high-risk businesses, strict adherence to COVID Safe measures is crucial at this time.

He says this very principle has allowed Fiji to safely open its international border to visitors.

The Minister stressed that people cannot be complacent and disregard the COVID Safe procedures that are in place, and he cautioned businesses not to cut corners or compromise their practices in order to earn more money.

In addition, Koya stated that everyone must do their part to ensure Fiji remains a safe place to visit and that visitors remain safe in Fiji.

