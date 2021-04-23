Home

Businesses urged to adhere to safe measures

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 4:30 pm

Businesses need to take a lead role in setting the right example for all Fijians says Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Dr Nur Bano Ali.

Ali is urging all its members and businesses throughout the country to assist in the tireless efforts of the Ministry of Health and the team to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She says all businesses should adhere to the protocols and guidelines relating to social distancing, wearing masks and limited face to face interaction as repeatedly emphasized by the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says the careFIJI app needs to be switched on at all times to assist in contact tracing.

She also says these measures need to be followed to minimize the risk to businesses and the economy.

