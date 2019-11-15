Home

Businesses to work together: Fiji Chamber of Commerce

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 12:30 pm
Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Nur Bano Ali.

Attractive tax incentives in the COVID-19 Response Budget have come as a relief for businesses who continue to employ staff and keep their doors open.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Nur Bano Ali believes the tax breaks, rent reduction and the FNPF contributions will help the private sector including small businesses to survive during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr Ali is calling on the private sector to work together to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“I keep saying this is not a credit crunch, this is a health crisis. A health crisis which is leading to the economic crisis. So if we look at it that way then everyone will be safe and businesses will be safe too.”

The Chamber of Commerce has applauded the 300% tax deduction allowed to employers for wages and salaries paid to employees who are self-quarantined.

